A former Philadelphia police officer, who had been charged with assault following an attack on a Temple University student that happened three years ago, was found not guilty.

On Wednesday, a jury found former Philadelphia police officer Joseph Bologna Jr., 57, not guilty on charges of assault and possessing an instrument of a crime, after he was caught on camera attacking a Temple University student with a baton during a protest in the wake of George Floyd's death in June of 2020.

Video of the incident was made available on social media shortly after in happened.

Philly police attempt to disperse crowd after hundreds mased/gassed on Parkway. This was @ 5:30 as curfew nears. Dude w/ white shirt provokes scuffle, shoves baton into civilian’s throat. #phillyprotest #blacklivesmatter #GeorgeFloydprotests #protests2020 pic.twitter.com/XDKOMbr0Sr — Peopledelphia (@Peopledelphia) June 1, 2020

This was not the first time Bologna has been cleared of charges in an attack that left Temple student, Evan Gorski, suffering from, what Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner has described as, "a large head wound that required treatment in a hospital while under arrest, including approximately 10 staples and approximately 10 sutures."

In 2021, charges against Bologna were dropped.

However, Krasner refiled the charges that Bologna was found not guilty of on Wednesday, shortly after that.