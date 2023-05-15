Firefighters Battle Massive Fire at Vacant School in Trenton, NJ

Firefighters are battling a massive fire at a vacant school building in Trenton, New Jersey.

The five-alarm fire started Monday afternoon at a building on Southard Street and Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, the former location of MLK Middle School. SkyForce10 was over the scene as heavy flames and smoke rose from the building.

No injuries have been reported. Officials have not yet revealed the cause.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.