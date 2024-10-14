Philadelphia

Firefighters battle large brush fire in Philly's Roxborough neighborhood

Firefighters are battling a large brush fire near Nixon Street and Port Royal Avenue in Philadelphia's Roxborough neighborhood

By David Chang

David Palmer

Firefighters are battling a large brush fire in Philadelphia’s Roxborough neighborhood.

The two-alarm fire started Monday afternoon near Nixon Street and Port Royal Avenue. An NBC10 photographer at the scene reported seeing little flames but heavy smoke in the area. Residents in surrounding neighborhoods have also reported seeing and smelling the smoke.

No serious injuries have been reported so far. Officials have not yet revealed the cause.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.

