Fire crews work to extinguish Upper Darby house fire

Smoke filled the sky over Delaware County on Monday morning as fire crews worked to put out a house fire at a home along West Chester Pike in Upper Darby

Fire crews in Delaware County worked Monday morning to put out a fire that tore through an Upper Darby home, filling the air above the community with thick smoke.

According to fire officials, as of about 6:28 a.m., crews were dispatched to the 9200 block of West Chester Pike on Monday morning, as smoke poured from a home there.

NBC10's SkyForce10 captured images in the morning of firefighters scrambling across the roof of the building as they worked to address the flames.

During the morning, traffic along West Chester Pike in that area was blocked by fire trucks as the fire crews worked to put the fire under control.

Officials have not yet said if anyone was injured in the incident.

As of 7:20 a.m., crews were still working to bring the fire under control.

This is a breaking news story. It will be updated as new information becomes available.

