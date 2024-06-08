Fatal pedestrian crash on Route 30 shut down Absecon Boulevard for hours

The Absecon Police Department is investigating a fatal car crash in New Jersey that shut down the Absecon Boulevard for hours Friday night.

Just after 10 p.m., police responded to a fatal pedestrian car crash along Route 30, east of the Delilah Road overpass, according to the police.

Officials say the driver remained at the scene and is cooperating with the investigation.

At this time law enforcement officials have not released any information about what caused the crash or the identity of the pedestrian that was struck and killed.

Any individuals who witnessed the crash or have information related to the incident can contact the Absecon Police Department Traffic Safety Unit at (609) 641-0667 ext. 214, and direct information to the lead traffic investigator, Ptl. Da’Zhon Bethea.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.