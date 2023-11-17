Philadelphia

Experience ‘vibe dining' at SIN, a new Italian steakhouse in Northern Liberties

Catch a vibe at SIN Philadelphia - experience upscale food, entertainment and more

By Cherise Lynch

Photo by Cody Aldrich

A new restaurant that offers "vibe dining" has opened its doors in Northern Liberties.

Restaurateur and co-owner Justin Veasey and partners Mike Connors and William Muhr Jr., announced the grand opening of SIN Philadelphia, an Italian steakhouse and entertainment venue.

SIN is an acronym for - Steak Italian Nightlife - the inspiration came from Veasey after he wanted to bundle all of his ideas into one restaurant.

The restaurant strives to provide a “vibe dining” experience which is a new style of dining that lies somewhere between a restaurant and a club.

The goal of SIN is to bring a little bit of Miami, Los Angeles and Las Vegas vibes to Philadelphia.

You can eat and also be entertained with live performances, DJs and more.

Photo by Cody Aldrich

Located at 1102 Germantown Ave., guests will enter the ground floor of The Beverly - a new luxury apartment complex - to find a 4,750 square foot restaurant which includes a main dining and bar area, as well as a private dining room.

The restaurant features menu items such as half-chicken marsala, pork Milanese, filet mignon, a SIN seafood tower and more delectable options.

Currently, SIN is only offering dinner but happy hour, brunch and lunch options will come at a later date.

Photo by Cody Aldrich

Reservations are already hard to come by, to book your table visit sinphiladelphia.com.

