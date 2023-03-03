Eagles' WR Zach Pascal Robbed and Assaulted at Gunpoint in Maryland

Eagles’ Wide Receiver, Zach Pascal, was robbed at gunpoint in Prince Georges County Friday morning.

The robbery occurred in the 5300 block of Manor Park Drive in Upper Marlboro overnight at approximately 2:25 a.m., according to police.

Two suspects approached Pascal at gunpoint and demanded his things. Pascal was treated for minor injuries at the scene, police said.

At this time there is no further information. Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.