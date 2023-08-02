Philadelphia

Drexel University student found dead in his on-campus apartment

Terrence Butler was about to be a junior in the College of Engineering and played forward on the university's men's basketball team.

By Emily Rose Grassi

Drexel basketball player Terrence Butler
Drexel University

A Drexel University men's basketball player was found dead in his on-campus apartment on Wednesday morning, according to the school.

Terrence Butler was about to be a junior in the College of Engineering and played forward on the university's men's basketball team.

Butler had been selected to the Commissioner's Academic Honor Roll in the Coastal Athletic Conference during his freshman and sophomore seasons, according to the university.

He was from Upper Marlboro, Maryland, and a graduate of Bishop McNamara High School where he was named most valuable player.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

He is survived by two parents and two sisters.

The cause of death has not yet been made public.

"On behalf of the entire Drexel community, we extend our deepest sympathy to Terrence’s family, friends and teammates. In addition to being a student-athlete, Terrence was involved in numerous activities and organizations at Drexel and was a friend to many throughout the University community," Drexel University president John Fry said in a statement.

Local

Breaking news and the stories that matter to your neighborhood.

Delaware County Jul 31

Upper Darby's director of parking enforcement charged with theft from meters

Philadelphia School District 2 hours ago

Philadelphia School District settles lawsuit against the city over asbestos, inspections

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

This article tagged under:

Philadelphia
Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment Wawa Welcome America
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video NBC Sports Philadelphia Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us