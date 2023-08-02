A Drexel University men's basketball player was found dead in his on-campus apartment on Wednesday morning, according to the school.

Terrence Butler was about to be a junior in the College of Engineering and played forward on the university's men's basketball team.

Butler had been selected to the Commissioner's Academic Honor Roll in the Coastal Athletic Conference during his freshman and sophomore seasons, according to the university.

He was from Upper Marlboro, Maryland, and a graduate of Bishop McNamara High School where he was named most valuable player.

He is survived by two parents and two sisters.

The cause of death has not yet been made public.

"On behalf of the entire Drexel community, we extend our deepest sympathy to Terrence’s family, friends and teammates. In addition to being a student-athlete, Terrence was involved in numerous activities and organizations at Drexel and was a friend to many throughout the University community," Drexel University president John Fry said in a statement.