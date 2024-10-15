Delaware students have the unique opportunity to name a snow plow. Here's how

As winter approaches, the Delaware Department of Transportation (DelDOT) needs help naming some of its snow plows.

They're giving Delaware students in Kindergarten through 5th grade the chance to enter their fourth annual "Name That Plow Contest."

Last year, DelDOT said there were over 200 entries, and the winning names were Ice Ice Bladey, Melton John, and Blades of Flurries.

This year one winner from each county will be selected, and a snowplow will visit their school, according to DelDOT.

All submissions must include the school name, plow name, class/teacher/student name, and grade.

Submissions can be made as a class or from individual students. Entries will be accepted via email until 11:59 pm on Friday, Nov. 8, 2024, at dotpublic@delaware.gov.

“Keeping our roads clear and safe during winter storms is a vital task, and our dedicated crews take great pride in their work," said DelDOT Secretary of Transportation Nicole Majeski. "The Name That Plow contest is a wonderful opportunity for students to learn about snow removal and connect with DelDOT’s efforts to keep our state moving."