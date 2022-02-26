Delaware

Del. Man Killed Helping Move Fallen Couch From Busy Road

Map showing scene of a crash in Delaware
Delaware State Police

A Delaware man was struck by a car and killed as he tried to help another man move a couch off a busy road Friday evening.

The victim, a 65-year-old man from Bear, Delaware, was driving along Bear Christiana Road west of New Castle when he saw the couch fall off the back of a truck in front of him, Delaware State Police said in a news release.

The victim and another driver stopped to move the couch, which was partially blocking the road.

It was about 7:30 p.m. and the location -- near the intersection with Newtown Road -- is "only slightly illuminated," the news release read.

Another driver approached the scene but didn't see the victim until the last moment, police said. The driver swerved to avoid a crash, but struck the 65-year-old.

The victim was sent to the hospital, where he was declared dead, police said. The other person moving the couch was not hurt.

Police are still investigating. Anyone with information about it should contact Cpl/3 John Breen by calling 302-365-8486 or emailing john.breen@delaware.gov

Or send a Facebook message to the Delaware State Police or contact Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333 or online.

This article tagged under:

DelawareNew CastleBear
