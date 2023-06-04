Deadly Shooting Closes I-95 in South Philly

An investigation into a deadly shooting caused I-95 in South Philadelphia to be closed to traffic early Sunday.

According to police, the roadway was closed near highway exit 20, under the Philadelphia Vietnam Veterans Memorial, after one person was killed in a shooting on the roadway.

Officials said the shooting occurred at around 4 a.m. after police had responded to a report of people drag racing in the area.

Early Sunday, a car could be seen taped off along the highway as officers investigated the scene along southbound I-95.

As of about 6:45 a.m. officials have not released any further details on the individual who died or what might have led to this shooting.

This is a breaking news story. It will be updated as more information becomes available.

There are additional resources for people or communities that have endured gun violence in Philadelphia. Further information can be found here.