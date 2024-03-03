A deadly crash closed a portion of I-95 through Philadelphia's Port Richmond neighborhood early Sunday morning.
According to police, a crash happened before 4:22 a.m. along I-95 near the Betsy Ross Bridge and Harbison Avenue exit causing first responders to close a portion of the roadway to traffic.
Officials have not yet detailed what caused the accident nor how many vehicles may have been involved, but they did confirm that at least one person died in the incident.
Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.
As of 7:30 a.m. on Sunday, drivers were still being diverted around the area of the crash along I-95.
PennDOT officials have not provided any information, yet, on when the roadway may reopen.
This is a breaking news story. It will be updated as new information becomes available.
Local
Breaking news and the stories that matter to your neighborhood.
Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.