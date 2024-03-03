I-95

Deadly crash closes I-95 in Port Richmond

A section of I-95 in Philadelphia's Port Richmond neighborhood was shuttered on Sunday morning due to a deadly crash. Drivers were advised to avoid the roadway

By Hayden Mitman

A deadly crash closed a portion of I-95 through Philadelphia's Port Richmond neighborhood early Sunday morning.

According to police, a crash happened before 4:22 a.m. along I-95 near the Betsy Ross Bridge and Harbison Avenue exit causing first responders to close a portion of the roadway to traffic.

Officials have not yet detailed what caused the accident nor how many vehicles may have been involved, but they did confirm that at least one person died in the incident.

As of 7:30 a.m. on Sunday, drivers were still being diverted around the area of the crash along I-95.

PennDOT officials have not provided any information, yet, on when the roadway may reopen.

This is a breaking news story. It will be updated as new information becomes available.

