Company Lifts Voluntary Conservation Order for 3 NJ Counties After Spill in Del. River

A voluntary conservation order has been lifted for three New Jersey counties following a chemical spill in the Delaware River.

Late Friday night, shortly before midnight, a Trinseo facility in Bristol, Pennsylvania, spilled thousands of gallons of a "'water soluble acrylic polymer solution" into a tributary to the Delaware River when a pipe burst.

New Jersey American Water then put a voluntary conservation order into place Sunday night for their customers in Burlington, Camden and Gloucester counties.

On Tuesday, the company announced that treated water from its Delaware River Regional Water Treatment Plant was not impacted by the chemical spill and that the order was lifted.

“New Jersey American Water is monitoring the source water and performing water quality tests at various points in the treatment process and throughout the distribution system,” a company spokesperson wrote. “The treated drinking water being delivered to customers in the three counties served by the Delaware River Regional Water Treatment Plant has not been impacted.”

The spokesperson also said the company is able to replenish its source water supply more frequently as the contamination threat continues to decrease.

“As more time passes and all river samples continue to show no detection of contaminant, we are more confident in drawing source water as needed to replenish our reserves,” Mark McDonough, President of New Jersey American Water, said. “We will continue to monitor and test the source water by our intakes to ensure it is appropriate for us to take in.”

State and federal agencies continue to test the river. So far no contaminants have been detected, according to McDonough.

Customers can find updates on the New Jersey American Water website and Twitter page.