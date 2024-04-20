New Jersey

Officials to host community panels to address alleged racial bias at South Jersey school

By NBC10 Staff

In an effort to address community concerns related to recent allegations of racial bias at a high school, a New Jersey school district and local police are making a commitment to "focus on healing".

The Collingswood Police Department and school district are offering new resources to address allegations of racial bias at Collingswood High School.

Their plan includes workshops to address and prevent discrimination, including an "Amplifying Black Voices" panel, to hear directly from the community about their concerns.

The police and school district also plan to collaborate on a website that will include resources, events and updates on their work to build inclusivity and fight racism.

The site is expected to be completed at the beginning of May.

