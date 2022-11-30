New Jersey

Code Blue in Effect for Camden County Due to Freezing Cold

The Camden County region will be under a Code Blue advisory from Wednesday night through the morning of Friday, December 2.

By Yolany Maldonado

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

A code blue notice will be in effect for Camden County, New Jersey, due to dangerously low temperatures this week.

The code blue will begin 7 p.m. Wednesday and last until 7 a.m. on December 2.

A code blue is activated when temperatures drop to 32 degrees.

“We’re seeing more seasonable temperatures as winter approaches,” Camden County Commissioner Virginia Betteridge said. “And as the temperature drops to dangerously low levels, we need to make sure everyone is inside and away from these frigid elements. It’s also important that our elderly residents and those living with disabilities have their heat in working order and that all pets are brought indoors.”

Warming Centers in Camden County:

  • Audubon/Audubon Park
    • Audubon Park Borough Offices- #2 Road C, Audubon Park.
  • Barrington Municipal Building/Borough Hall
    • 229 Trenton Avenue, Barrington
  • Brooklawn Boro Community Center
    • 101 2nd Street, Brooklawn
  • Gloucester Township
    • 1261 Chews Landing Road, Gloucester Township
  • Lindenwold Police Dept.
    • 2001 Egg Harbor Rd.
  • Pennsauken Police Dept.
    • 2400 Bethel Ave. Suite 1
  • Joseph’s House
    • 555 Atlantic Ave, Camden

More information about locations and hours can be found here.

