Coast Guard Searches for Missing Swimmer in Del. River in Delanco, NJ

The Coast Guard and local agencies are searching for a young man who went missing while swimming in the Delaware River in Delanco, New Jersey, on Sunday.

The 22-year-old man was swimming with friends near a boat ramp off Delaware and Union avenues when they became separated. The man’s friends called 911 after he didn’t resurface.

Along with the Coast Guard, fire departments from Delanco, Riverdale, Delran Beverly, Burlington and Riverton are all taking part in the search. The emergency squads from Delanco, Palmyra and Delran are also searching.

Officials have not released a detailed description of the man but said he was last seen wearing a pair of board shorts before he went missing in the water.

The Coast Guard is asking anyone who sees signs of a person in distress or has information on the man’s whereabouts to call the Coast Guard Sector Delaware Bay command center at 215-271-4940.