Pennsylvania SPCA encourages $13 donations in honor of Taylor Swift's birthday

By Cherise Lynch

NBC Universal, Inc.

Happy 34th birthday Taylor Swift!

To show some birthday love to the Berks County native, the Pennsylvania SPCA started the #TaylorSwiftChallenge to encourage fans to donate $13 to local animal shelters Wednesday, Dec. 13.

"Animal shelters have had a challenging year, with adoptions slowing dramatically and owner surrenders flooding into shelters at an unprecedented rate," Gillian Kocher from the Pennsylvania SPCA said in a statement. "The need for support is immense, and there is no better time than the present."

Swift is a well-known animal lover with three cats - Olivia Benson, Meredith Grey and Benjamin Button.

Benjamin was recently featured on her TIME Magazine’s Person of the Year cover, which promoted the PSPCA to start this challenge.

You may be able to even adopt a cat like Benjamin because the PSPCA said they recently rescued over 90 ragdoll cats that look like him.

Animal shelters across the United States have also caught on and joined in on the challenge.

Want to donate towards the #TaylorSwiftChallenge or looking to adopt a furry friend visit www.pspca.org.

