Center City District Restaurant Week is around the corner: Here's what you need to know

Center City District Restaurant Week will celebrate its 20th anniversary this fall with new menus, prices and participating restaurants.

CCD hosted a kick-off event to celebrate two decades of deliciousness on Tuesday afternoon at Dilworth Park with live events, drink tasting and giveaways.

Representatives from CCD, the City of Philadelphia, sponsors and select chefs were on hand to discuss the upcoming season and share some program updates.

When does restaurant week begin?

Close to 90 restaurants across Center City are participating this year. The event officially begins on September 20 and will go until September 23.

Over the span of 13 days, restaurants will offer multi-course, prix-fixe menus.

For the first time this year, select restaurants are offering a $20 2-course lunch, a $45 3-course dinner and $60 3-course premium option.

Guests can enjoy indoor or outdoor seating and some locations will offer takeout.

Restaurants offering $20 2-course lunch

Ancient Spirits & Grillè

Bistro La Baia

Caribou Café

Jasmine Rice Rittenhouse

Koto Sushi

Mixto Restaurant

Thanal Indian Tavern

Veda - Modern Indian Bistro

Village Whiskey

Restaurants offering $45 three-course dinner

Alice Pizza

Ancient Spirits & Grillè

Bistro La Baia

Bistro Romano

Bistrot La Minette

Caribou Café

Cuba Libre Restaurant & Rum Bar

D'Angelo's Ristorante Italiano & Lounge

Jasmine Rice Rittenhouse

Koto Sushi

La Famiglia Ristorante

Libertine

Melograno BYOB

The Olde Bar

Panorama

Pumpkin BYOB

Spasso Italian Grill

Spice Finch

Thanal Indian Tavern

Veda - Modern Indian Bistro

Village Whiskey

Restaurants offering $60 3-course dinner

Bahn Mi and Bottles

Mixto Restaurant

Scarpetta Philadelphia

Restaurants offering takeout

Alice Pizza

Amina

Ancient Spirits & Grillè

Barbuzzo

Bellini

Bistro La Baia

Bistro Romano

Bleu Sushi

Bridget Foy's

Buca D'oro Ristorante

Bud & Marilyn's

D'Angelo's Ristorante

Darling Jack's Tavern

Devil's Alley

Entrée BYOB

Franklin Social Kitchen & Bar

Gran Caffe L'Aquila

Jasmine Rice Rittenhouse

Koto Sushi

La Famiglia Ristorante

La Viola Bistro

La Viola Ovest

Little Nonna's

Malbec Argentine Steakhouse

McCormick & Schmick's

Transportation

CCD Restaurant Week is offering discounted parking for $9 or less at participating Interpark, LAZ and Philadelphia Parking Authority garages.

A full list of participating parking locations will be available here.