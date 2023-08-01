Philadelphia

Center City District Restaurant Week is around the corner: Here's what you need to know

Get ready to feast this September, as the Center City District Restaurant Week is set to return with over 80 participating locations

By Cherise Lynch

Center City District Restaurant Week will celebrate its 20th anniversary this fall with new menus, prices and participating restaurants.

CCD hosted a kick-off event to celebrate two decades of deliciousness on Tuesday afternoon at Dilworth Park with live events, drink tasting and giveaways.

Representatives from CCD, the City of Philadelphia, sponsors and select chefs were on hand to discuss the upcoming season and share some program updates.

When does restaurant week begin?

Close to 90 restaurants across Center City are participating this year. The event officially begins on September 20 and will go until September 23.

Over the span of 13 days, restaurants will offer multi-course, prix-fixe menus.

For the first time this year, select restaurants are offering a $20 2-course lunch, a $45 3-course dinner and $60 3-course premium option.

Guests can enjoy indoor or outdoor seating and some locations will offer takeout.

Restaurants offering $20 2-course lunch

  • Ancient Spirits & Grillè
  • Bistro La Baia
  • Caribou Café
  • Jasmine Rice Rittenhouse
  • Koto Sushi
  • Mixto Restaurant
  • Thanal Indian Tavern
  • Veda - Modern Indian Bistro
  • Village Whiskey

Restaurants offering $45 three-course dinner

  • Alice Pizza
  • Ancient Spirits & Grillè
  • Bistro La Baia
  • Bistro Romano
  • Bistrot La Minette
  • Caribou Café
  • Cuba Libre Restaurant & Rum Bar
  • D'Angelo's Ristorante Italiano & Lounge
  • Jasmine Rice Rittenhouse
  • Koto Sushi
  • La Famiglia Ristorante
  • Libertine
  • Melograno BYOB
  • The Olde Bar
  • Panorama
  • Pumpkin BYOB
  • Spasso Italian Grill
  • Spice Finch
  • Thanal Indian Tavern
  • Veda - Modern Indian Bistro
  • Village Whiskey

Restaurants offering $60 3-course dinner

  • Bahn Mi and Bottles
  • Mixto Restaurant
  • Scarpetta Philadelphia

Restaurants offering takeout

  • Alice Pizza
  • Amina
  • Ancient Spirits & Grillè
  • Barbuzzo
  • Bellini
  • Bistro La Baia
  • Bistro Romano
  • Bleu Sushi
  • Bridget Foy's
  • Buca D'oro Ristorante
  • Bud & Marilyn's
  • D'Angelo's Ristorante
  • Darling Jack's Tavern
  • Devil's Alley
  • Entrée BYOB
  • Franklin Social Kitchen & Bar
  • Gran Caffe L'Aquila
  • Jasmine Rice Rittenhouse
  • Koto Sushi
  • La Famiglia Ristorante
  • La Viola Bistro
  • La Viola Ovest
  • Little Nonna's
  • Malbec Argentine Steakhouse
  • McCormick & Schmick's

Transportation

CCD Restaurant Week is offering discounted parking for $9 or less at participating Interpark, LAZ and Philadelphia Parking Authority garages.

A full list of participating parking locations will be available here.

