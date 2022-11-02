Cat Rescued From Train Tracks and Phillies Playoff Run Could Be Reason Why

There’s no measuring what this magical run by the Philadelphia Phillies has meant to the city.

But for one family, they say they experienced a “Phillies miracle” over the weekend as the World Series managed to help save the life of their new four-legged friend.

Edgar the cat escaped his adopter’s carrier on a westbound train platform at 2nd and Market streets Sunday night, which unleashed a massive search. It eventually led to a SEPTA employee spotting Edgar curled up inside the subway tracks.

Stay informed about local news, politics and weather. Get the NBC10 Philadelphia app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The Philadelphia Animal Welfare Society told NBC10 the worker was on special duty for the World Series.

“If it wasn’t for the World Series, Edgar could be in a lot more danger than he is right now,” Laura Foley of PAWS said. “He’s finally home.”

Edgar has been reunited with his adopters and is expected to be okay. Foley said they’re all thankful for the Fightin’ Phils.