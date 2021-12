Two cars and a restaurant were severely damaged in a fiery wreck in Old City Sunday morning.

The vehicles collided in the predawn hours at the intersection of 3rd and Arch streets, with at least one of the cars catching fire and sending flames into the air.

One of the cars careened into the OCP Grill, damaging the front of the restaurant.

The cars were left a mangled mess with major front-end damage, but there were no immediate reports of serious injuries.