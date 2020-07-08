Boy Suffers Severe Hand Injury After Playing With Explosive Device in Philly

A boy is recovering after he suffered a severe hand injury while playing with an explosive device Tuesday night in Philadelphia.

Police officers were on patrol on G Street and Allegheny Avenue around 9:30 p.m. when they heard a loud explosion. They ran to the scene and saw a 12-year-old boy running into a home on the 3100 block of Custer Street. The officers then took the boy, who was suffering from severe injuries to his left hand, to St. Christopher’s Hospital.

The boy is currently in critical but stable condition and is expected to survive.

Witnesses told NBC10 the boy was with other children and playing with an explosive device when it went off in his hand. Police have not yet determined the exact type of device it was but said it may have been an M-80 or a quarter stick of dynamite. Surveillance video captured the incident, according to investigators.