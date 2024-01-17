Pickup truck driver dies after shootout with Philly police just off Roosevelt Boulevard

A man believed to be in his 70s died during a shootout with Philadelphia police that shuttered Roosevelt Boulevard Wednesday morning.

Philadelphia police initially responded to a crash involving a Dodge pickup truck just before 5 a.m. just off the Boulevard at Borbeck Avenue -- that's near Gary Barbera's on the Boulevard car dealership and Aldi -- in the Rhawnhurst section of Northeast Philadelphia, Philadelphia police said.

The truck had two wheels on the sidewalk and two on Borbeck Street, Deputy Commissioner Frank Vanore said hours later. A patrol officer spoke to the truck driver -- a man believed to be in his 70s -- who said everything was OK.

"The officer returned to his patrol vehicle and began to drive away at which time he believed to hear two gunshots," Vanore said.

The officer then returned to the scene and took a tactical position behind the pickup, Vanore said. The officer then called for backup. Once those other officers arrived, a barricade situation was declared and the SWAT team was called.

The SWAT officers "did experience more gunfire" after they arrived, Vanore said. Two of the SWAT officers returned fire toward the truck.

"We don't know, as far as, who struck who," Vanore said.

Medics were later called in a declared the man dead in the pickup truck, investigators said. A gun was found in the truck.

Vanore said that the truck driver "started throwing things from the vehicle" during the barricade. Some items could be seen outside the truck.

No officers were hurt. "They are very lucky today," Vanore said.

Police could be seen blocking traffic on the Boulevard as they surrounded the silver pickup.

Investigators were looking at surveillance video in hopes of uncovering more details about the deadly incident.

All lanes of the Boulevard and several side streets were blocked at one point. By 6:10 a.m., the southbound lanes of the Boulevard and some side streets remained blocked.

