Biden's 2024 campaign to be headquartered in Delaware

President Joe Biden announced Tuesday that his 2024 reelection campaign will be headquartered in Wilmington, Delaware -- a departure from his 2020 Philadelphia campaign hub.

Biden, who moved to Delaware when he was 10 and went on to represent the state for 36 years in the U.S. Senate, said his time and the values he learned there helped guide the decision.

“My family’s values, my eternal optimism and my unwavering belief in the American middle class as our nation's backbone comes from my home – from Delaware,” Biden said in his campaign's announcement. “That’s why there is no better place for our reelection campaign to have its headquarters."

“We’re honored that Delaware’s own President Biden has decided to locate his campaign headquarters in Wilmington,” Delaware Gov. John Carney said in the campaign's release.

"I can't think of a better place to headquarter Joe Biden's reelection campaign than our hometown of Wilmington,” said Sen. Chris Coons (D-Del.).

The 2020 Biden for President campaign was headquartered in Philadelphia. First lady Dr. Jill Biden grew up in a nearby suburb.