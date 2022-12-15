2 Wounded, Gunman Dead in Shooting Outside Berks County Doctor's Office

Two Berks County medical center employees were shot, and the gunman died by suicide, in what police characterized as a domestic violence incident in the parking lot of the medical center.

The two victims – a woman who was in a relationship with the gunman and the coworker who tried to help her – were being treated at Reading Hospital, Wyomissing Police Department Chief John Phillips said.

“We know that this is a domestic incident. One of the victims was in a relationship with the shooter. The other was just an innocent bystander that was coming to work and then trying to help the coworker,” Phillips said. He added that police had had “contact” with the shooter in the past because of domestic violence.

The shooting happened in the rear parking lot of Digestive Disease Associates, a gastroenterology center on the 1000 block of Reed Avenue in Wyomissing, the chief said. The condition of the two people being treated at Reading Hospital was not immediately known; Phillips said the man was shot in the upper torso and the woman was shot possibly in the face or neck.

Police responded to the medical center just before 9 a.m., while the coroner pulled up shortly before 11 a.m. Robert Farkas had an appointment and walked up to the building not knowing that a shooting had taken place.

“We didn’t know anything,” Farkas said. “So we parked the car, went up through the stairs, got to the door and a lady came out and she was crying and visibly upset and told us that there was a shooting behind the building.”

The Tower Health spokesperson said the shooting happened near other doctor’s offices, including some associated with Tower Health. The medical group was working to reopen those offices, the spokesperson said.