Anna Crusis Women’s Choir Winter Concert

Looking for some uplifting and humorous singing? Join the Anna Crusis Women's Choir for their 37th season in concert of "Breaking News: Anna-dates to the Headlines" featuring Sharon Katz and the Peace Train. Anna Crusis Women's choir will sing their response to the news, politics, performing arts and much more.



The choir will perform on December 10th and December 11th at the Chestnut Hill United Church, 8812 Germantown Avenue,Philadelphia, P.A. 19118.



Saturday, December 10th at 7:30p.m. and Sunday, December 11th, at 3p.m.

Tickets are from $10-$50, $15 tickets are recommended, children under 12 years are free.



For more information on this Anna Crusis Women's Choir visit www.annacrusis.com.