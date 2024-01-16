Nebraska

Nebraska woman brings horses into her house amid freezing temperatures

Temperatures dipped below zero in Nebraska over the weekend

By Mike Gavin

Nebraska horses
Kelly Rowley/KTIV

There was a lot of horsing around inside a Nebraska home.

A resident brought her horses into her house on Saturday so they could keep warm as temperatures in the area dipped below zero.

Kelly Rowley of Niobrara, Nebraska told KTIV that the horses initially were scared when she first brought them inside the house. She added that the horses were willing to try anything to get out of the cold weather.

And it seemed that they eventually warmed to the idea.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

Rowley shared pictures of the horses standing on the hardwood floors inside her house.

Horses were invited inside a Nebraska home to escape sub-zero temperatures outside. Photo courtesy of Kelly Rowley and KTIV.

According to the American Association of Equine Practitioners, horses in good body condition can withstand temperatures as low as -40 degrees Fahrenheit as long as strong winds or wet weather do not ruffle the horse's hair, which acts as an insulating layer.

This article tagged under:

Nebraska
Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment Wawa Welcome America
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Community NBC Sports Philadelphia Our Apps Newsletters Contests Cozi TV
Contact Us