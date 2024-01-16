Nebraska woman brings horses into her house amid freezing temperatures

There was a lot of horsing around inside a Nebraska home.

A resident brought her horses into her house on Saturday so they could keep warm as temperatures in the area dipped below zero.

Kelly Rowley of Niobrara, Nebraska told KTIV that the horses initially were scared when she first brought them inside the house. She added that the horses were willing to try anything to get out of the cold weather.

And it seemed that they eventually warmed to the idea.

Rowley shared pictures of the horses standing on the hardwood floors inside her house.

Horses were invited inside a Nebraska home to escape sub-zero temperatures outside. Photo courtesy of Kelly Rowley and KTIV.

According to the American Association of Equine Practitioners, horses in good body condition can withstand temperatures as low as -40 degrees Fahrenheit as long as strong winds or wet weather do not ruffle the horse's hair, which acts as an insulating layer.