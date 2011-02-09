Philly Trailblazer: Ahmeenah Young

By Karen Araiza and HughE Dillon

trailblazer ahmeenah young hughe2
PhillyChitChat.com

Philly Convention Center President and CEO nabs Philadelphia Magazine's Trailblazer Award.

Ahmeenah Young is one of only two African-American women in the country in charge of a big city convention center, according to Philly Chit Chat.

Ahmeenah was honored at a luncheon Tuesday at Stephen Starr's Butcher and Singer restaurant.

The Trailblazer Award acknowledges and celebrates a woman who has significantly impacted the Philadelphia community. This extraordinary woman has not only paved her own way with hard work and dedication, but has also committed herself to blazing trails for future generations.

