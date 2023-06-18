‘A tragic and harrowing day': Officials ID two state troopers shot, 1 killed, and detailed shooting

The Pennsylvania State Police, on Sunday, provided an update on Saturday's shooting that left a state trooper dead and another injured.

On Sunday afternoon, officials with the state police discussed the shooting, that happened before 1 p.m. on Saturday in Juniata County in Mifflintown, Pa.

Pennsylvania State Trooper Jacques Rougeau Jr., died in the line of duty and Lieutenant James Wagner was wounded in separate encounters with the same shooter, officials revealed.

Lt. Wagner, 45, is currently listed in critical condition at the hospital.

Trooper Jacques Rougeau

"The two words that stick out to me were tragedy and harrowing, it was a tragic and harrowing day," said Commissioner Christopher Paris.

Paris began detailing the incident on Saturday by saying it occurred for many hours across multiple locations.

Around 11 a.m. on Saturday Brandon Stine, 38, armed with a rifle, arrived at the Troop G, Lewistown Station and fired shots at patrol vehicles in the parking lot, leading to the search for him.

Around 12:45 p.m. Lt. Wagner encountered Stine in Mifflintown and fired a long rifle at him, shooting him and critically injuring him. It was citizens in the area that helped get Wagner aid and contacted first responders so he could be taken to the hospital.

At this time troopers were again searching for Stine who Lieutenant Colonel George Bivens said, "was playing somewhat of a game of cat and mouse with them." There were attempts to negotiate with the shooter and times he said he was at a location he was not when troopers arrived.

"He seemed to be setting our people up for a potential ambush," Bivens said.

It was trooper Rougeau, 29, who was ambushed by Stine in the area of Swamp Road and Baumgardner Drive in Walker Township, Juniata County. Stine shot trooper Rougeau through the windshield of his patrol car, killing him.

Officials said Stine was armed with a large caliber rifle that could defeat any of the body armour that troopers were equipped with.

After Trooper Rougeau was shot, Stine escaped down Swamp Road into a rural area where troopers engaged with him through multiple areas until they were able to stop him, ultimately killing him.

"What I witnessed, in my many years with Pennsylvania State Police and many serious situations, was one of the most intense, unbelievable gunfights I have ever witnessed," Biven said.

Trooper Rougeau was assigned to the Troop G, Lewistown Station and enlisted in the PSP in June 2020 as a member of the 160th cadet class. He becomes the 104th member of the PSP to be killed in the line of duty.

"The loss, in many ways, is more than we can bear, but we will bear it," Paris said.

On Sunday, Pa. Governor Josh Shapiro ordered Commonwealth flags to be flows at half-mast for Rougeau. Shapiro instructed flags to be lowered to half-staff until the date of Rougeau's interment, which has not yet been announced.

“This is a tragedy for the Pennsylvania State Police,” said Paris. “We ask for your continued prayers for not only our Troopers, but also their families.”