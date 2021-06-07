A Pair of Peacocks is on the Loose in Bethlehem Township

Two blue and green feathered peacocks are on the loose in Bethlehem Township.

The Bethlehem Township Police Department posted photos of the pair of peacocks found in the Lehigh Valley community, near the Lower Nazareth border, on Saturday.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

The police asked anyone with information about who the peacocks may belong to call the police department's non-emergency phone number at (610)759-2200.

So far, no one has stepped forward to claim the peacock duo, leaving them free to roam across resident's yards and on their roofs.

Bethlehem police said they consulted with a veterinarian who advised them not to touch the peacocks, adding that the animals can survive on their own.

Many Facebook users commented on the police department's post that they had seen the peacocks near Lower Nazareth, posting descriptions of the birds "strutting their stuff" across neighbors' roofs. Some commenters said they would be happy to adopt the birds if the owner cannot be found.

Peacocks are not native to the United States, although some local farms and zoos may be home to the birds.

This isn't the first time peacocks have run wild in the Philadelphia area -- in 2018, four peacocks escaped the Philadelphia Zoo and took a stroll down I-76.

For those who are unfamiliar with peacock terminology, while "peacock" is commonly used to refer to both male and female birds, peacock is actually the proper name for males and peahen is the proper name for females. Peafowl refers to both male and female birds.