Cute Couple Alert: Guess Where Zach & Julie Ertz Had Their First Date

Let's just say, there were burrito bowls involved...

By Franki Rudnesky

Published at 2:36 PM EST on Feb 14, 2018

    Zach Ertz of the Philadelphia Eagles and Julie Ertz of the U.S. Women's National Soccer Team have made headline after headline for being the cutest (and most successful) couple in sports right now.

    So, where did it all begin?

    Julie Ertz tells the story of their first date:

    “We met at a college baseball game – super fitting for two athletes – in the spring, but didn’t start dating until the winter. Our first date was Chipotle! Zach’s favorite food is my home-made tacos, but we’ve found there’s no better bonding experience than over a burrito bowl. We are still big Chipotle fans and love to grab meals together where it all began!”

    Need last minute Valentine's Day plans? Seems like a Chipotle date worked out pretty well for these two. We'd love to try Julie Ertz's home-made tacos, though.

