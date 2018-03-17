The Villanova Wildcats are one of the favorites to win the NCAA Men's Basketball National Championship. The No. 1 seed's journey begins Thursday in Pittsburgh.

Villanova played a white-knuckle type of first half against a young, athletic Alabama team. Then the second half started and the Wildcats blew the doors off of the Crimson Tide by pouring in three-pointer after three-pointer.

Jay Wright's team cruised to a 81-58 victory in the second round of the NCAA tournament Saturday.

They became the first team to advance to this year's Sweet 16 round, exercising some of the demons from last season's disappointing second-round loss. That stinging defeat came at the hands of Mount St. Mary's despite Villanova being a No. 1 seed.

Two years ago, Villanova won the national championship.

Villanova will next play March 23 in Boston against the winner of the West Virginia-Marshall game. Those teams play 9:40 p.m. Sunday.

