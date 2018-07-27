Audience members enjoy a performance of one of William Shakespeare's works during Shakespeare in Clark Park. This year, five performances of "Twelfth Night" will run from Wednesday to Sunday at 7 p.m.

Philadelphia and its surrounding counties always have something going on. Whether it’s a street festival, concert, car show or Shakespeare in the Park, Philly in the Summer is full of fun. We’ve found the top (and affordable) choices of what to do this weekend, July 27 to 29, in Philly and New Jersey.

What: Shakespeare in Clark Park

Enjoy one of the five performances of Shakespeare’s Twelfth Night performed by both students and professional actors in the park. Grab a blanket and watch the performance from West Philly’s nine-acre public park.

Where: Clark Park, 4300 Baltimore Avenue, Philadelphia (Rain location: Harold Prince Theatre)

When: Wednesday, July 25 through Sunday, July 29 at 7 p.m.

Cost: Free

What: XPonential Music Festival

This three-day event hosted by WXPN features several established and emerging artists. The lineup includes David Byrne, The War on Drugs, Sturgill Simpson, Margo Price and Darlingside among many more, across three stages.

Where: BB&T Pavilion, 1 Harbour Blvd, Camden and Wiggins Park

When: Friday, July 27 through Sunday, July 29

Cost: Varies

What: Friday Night Fireworks in Wildwood

Grab a blanket or a beach chair and head to the beach to watch this awesome fireworks display every Friday through the summer.

Where: Pine Avenue and the Beach, Wildwood

When: Friday, July 27 at 10 p.m.

Cost: Free

What: Outdoor Movie Screenings in Philadelphia: Ratatouille

Where: New Covenant Campus

When: Friday, July 27

Cost: Free

What: UFO Experts Reveal the Truth

Twelve experts will speak on the UFO phenomena and present personal accounts at this 49th annual conference.

Where: MUFON Symposium, Crowne Plaza Hotel, Cherry Hill

When: Friday, July 27 through Sunday, July 29

Cost: Free Friday

What: Gloucester County 4-H Fair

Livestock auctions, horse shows, livestock judging, dog obedience shows, a petting zoo, pony rides and more will fill families with fun at this fair.

Where: Gloucester County 4-H Fairgrounds, 275 Bridgeton Park, Mullica Hill, NJ

When: Thursday, July 26 through Sunday, July 29

Cost: Free

What: Ultimate Frisbee Tournament

It’s a 4-on-4 competition, with more than 400 teams competing from across the country, at this huge beach tournament for all levels.

Where: Wildwoods Beach

When: Saturday, July 28 and Sunday, July 29 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Cost: Free to watch

What: Hands on History

Kids will love learning about history as they get their “passport” stamped while doing arts and crafts, writing with a quill pen, churn butter and much more.

Where: Historic Cold Spring Village, 720 Route 9 S, Cape May, NJ

When: July 28 and 29 from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

What: Night in Venice

This annual boat parade runs along the bay and ends with a fireworks display.

Where: Bayside Center, 520 Bay Avenue, Ocean City, NJ

When: Saturday, July 28 at 7 p.m.

Cost: Free

What: East Passyunk Car Show and Street Festival

Stroll South Philly’s Passyunk Ave. while getting a glimpse of numerous vintage and classic cars and plenty of hot rods too. Food trucks , music and craft vendors will also fill the streets.

Where: 1900 block of E. Passyunk Avenue, Philadelphia

When: Sunday, July 29 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Cost: Free