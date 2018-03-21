1,300 Customers Already Without Power - NBC 10 Philadelphia
Nor'easter Brings Snow, Flooding
1,300 Customers Already Without Power

By NBC10 Staff

Published 2 hours ago

    NBC10 Drew Smith

    Power outages are already frustrating customers Wednesday morning as snow, wind and sleet slam into the region

    If you’re one of the customers experiencing power outages, you can Plug In and Power Up thanks to Comcast. Free power stations are available throughout the region for anyone who needs to charge phones, tablets and other electronics. Click here to see a complete list of participating locations.

    NBC10 will keep track of outages throughout the day. See the numbers below for the most up-to-date information.

    PECO: 185

    PPL: 0

    PSEG: 257

    Atlantic City ELECTRIC: 300 

    Delmarva: 558


      

