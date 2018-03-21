1,300 Customers Already Without Power

Power outages are already frustrating customers Wednesday morning as snow, wind and sleet slam into the region.

If you’re one of the customers experiencing power outages, you can Plug In and Power Up thanks to Comcast. Free power stations are available throughout the region for anyone who needs to charge phones, tablets and other electronics. Click here to see a complete list of participating locations.

NBC10 will keep track of outages throughout the day. See the numbers below for the most up-to-date information.



PECO: 185

Weather Alert What's Not Open on This Snow Day

PPL: 0

PSEG: 257

Atlantic City ELECTRIC: 300

Watch Live Nor'easter Showing Its Nasty Side as Conditions Worsen

Delmarva: 558



