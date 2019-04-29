What to Know Three West Philadelphia 7th graders were taken to the hospital after eating marshmallow cereal treats that may have been laced with pot.

Police said one mother told them she bought the treats on April 20th from a person on the street.

The date 4/20 is typically used as a celebration by marijuana enthusiasts. Police continue to investigate.

Three seventh-graders were taken to a hospital from a West Philadelphia school after ingesting treats that police say a mother purchased on an unofficial marijuana holiday.

Philadelphia police were called to Martha Washington Elementary School shortly before 11 a.m. Monday, where a 13-year-old girl reported feeling lethargic after consuming the marshmallow cereal treats.

She was taken to Children's Hospital of Philadelphia. Another 13-year-old girl and a 12-year-old girl were also taken to the hospital. All three are listed in stable condition.

Capt. Sekou Kinebrew said one girl's mother told officers she purchased the treats from an unknown person along a city street on April 20. The date 4/20 is traditionally a day of celebration for marijuana enthusiasts.

Kinebrew said the family ate the treats at home before the girl brought leftovers to school. They're not sure if the child knew the treats could have been laced.

Police and medical professionals are working to determine if the treats were laced with marijuana, another substance or nothing at all.

The school said school district police were notified immediately and that "a full investigation of this incident is ongoing."