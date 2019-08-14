A wreck involving a mail truck slowed the busy Schuylkill Expressway during the Wednesday morning commute.

The mail truck wound up pushed up against the side of an SUV in the left lane of Interstate 76 westbound near Spring Garden overpass in Philadelphia around 6 a.m.

The backup quickly built as cars backed up on both I-76 and the Vine Street Expressway (I-676).

No injuries were reported.

It took crews about 50 minutes to get the crashed vehicles over to the shoulder. Big backups continued, however.

Use MLK or Kelly drives as alternate routes while the crash is fully cleared. You can also use Callowhill Street to avoid I-676.