A double shooting in Southwest Philly has left an off-duty officer injured and another person dead. Philadelphia Police Commissioner Richard Ross provides an update.

A man is dead while an off-duty Philadelphia police officer is in the hospital following a double shooting in Southwest Philadelphia Wednesday night.

The 23-year-old man and 38-year-old off-duty officer were on Buist Avenue and S. 70th Street during a party when shots were fired. Both men were struck in the shooting.

Witnesses told police they initially thought the gunshots were fireworks when they saw the officer fall to the ground.

Both victims were taken to the hospital. The 23-year-old man died from his injuries. Police have not released the officer's condition but say he is undergoing surgery and is expected to survive.

"He is very fortunate, according to surgeons, that there is no significant internal damage," Philadelphia Police Commissioner Richard Ross said.

At this point, police don't know what led to the shooting or have information on any suspects.

Police also have not released the identities of the man who was killed or the injured officer. They say the officer is married with two children.

Police say several people were at the party at the time of the shooting and are hoping that witnesses come forward. If you have any information on the shooting, please call Philadelphia Police.

