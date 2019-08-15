3 Arrested After Police Chase Car Through Philadelphia

SkyForce10 was over the scene as police chased after a vehicle in Philadelphia. The chase ended in North Philadelphia. Police said three people were arrested.

Three people were arrested following a police chase in Philadelphia Thursday night.

The chase began on 39th and Polar Drive in West Philadelphia around 7:30 p.m. as police vehicles pursued a dark grey vehicle. The pursuit continued on Poplar Drive in Brewerytown before ending in North Philadelphia on 17th and Jefferson streets about ten minutes later.

Pursuing officers then dragged an unidentified man out of the vehicle and placed him into custody. Police also said they arrested two additional suspects.

Police have not yet released any details on the suspects or what caused the initial pursuit. They are also searching for a fourth possible suspect who may have exited the vehicle during the initial chase.

