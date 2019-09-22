Eagles Battle Lions at the Linc

Eagles Battle Lions at the LincPublished 11 minutes ago NEWSLETTERS Receive the latest local updates in your inboxEmailPrivacy policy | More NewslettersGetty ImagesPHILADELPHIA, PA - SEPTEMBER 22: J.D. McKissic #41 of the Detroit Lions runs with the ball against Rasul Douglas #32 and Andrew Sendejo #42 of the Philadelphia Eagles in the second quarter at Lincoln Financial Field on September 22, 2019 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)The Philadelphia Eagles are battling the Detroit Lions at Lincoln Financial Field.Refresh this page after the game for a full recap.