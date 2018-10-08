Are you planning to vote in November? Tuesday is voter registration deadline day in Pennsylvania.

The clock is winding down for Pennsylvanians who want to register to vote or update their voter information in time for the Nov. 6 Midterm Election.

The last day Pennsylvanians can register to vote in the upcoming midterm election is Tuesday, Oct. 9.

What you need to know to get ready to vote in Pennsylvania:

Who can vote?

To register to vote in Pennsylvania, you must:

Be a citizen of the United States at least one month before the election

Be a resident of Pennsylvania and your election district at least 30 days before the election

Be at least 18 years of age on the day of the election

In-person voter registration:

For those looking to register in person, use this site to locate your local election office for information on when and where to register to vote. Office hours vary by location.

Need help? Search your home address here to determine your voting district

The deadline to vote in person in Pennsylvania is Tuesday, Oct. 9.

By-mail voter registration:

Print and fill out the Pennsylvania voter registration application

Your address: If you do not have a street address or a permanent residence, or are a student, see the instructions on the last page and fill it out. By using this form, you can still vote, even if you are homeless.

Sign the form and mail it to your county voter registration office, addresses are listed on the second page.

To qualify to vote in Pennsylvania on Nov. 6, your form must be postmarked by Tuesday, Oct. 9. Office hours vary by location.

Online voter registration:

Pennsylvania offers online voter registration

You will need a Pennsylvania ID to use the online voter registration system. If you don’t have a Pennsylvania ID, you can still register to vote by mail

The deadline to register online to vote in Pennsylvania is Tuesday, Oct. 9.

Note: Those on active military duty, and hospitalized or bedridden military veterans may register at any time.

People are also able to check their voter information and status online if they wish to update or verify their registration.

For this upcoming midterm election, registered voters in the state of Pennsylvania will choose a governor, lieutenant governor, United States senator, members of Congress and most of the state Legislature.

Deadlines loom in Delaware and New Jersey, as well. The deadline for Delaware voter registration is Oct. 13 and registration in New Jersey is Oct. 16.

Deadline for civilian absentee ballot is Oct. 30.