Odubel Herrera is in his fifth season with the Philadelphia Phillies.

Phillies outfielder Odubel Herrera was charged with assault following a domestic abuse allegation Monday in Atlantic City, according to New Jersey police.

The 27-year-old former All-Star was arrested around 8:30 p.m. on Memorial Day at the Golden Nugget Casino. A 20-year-old woman, who identified herself as Herrera's girlfriend, had “visible signs of injury to her arms and neck” that were caused by Herrera during a dispute, according to police.

The victim is from Philadelphia, police said.

The woman refused medical treatment, investigators said. Herrera was arrested in his hotel room without incident, police said.

Herrera, in his fifth year with the Phillies, had a day off on Monday after the team wrapped up a road trip Sunday. He was given a summons and a future court date is pending, police said.

The casino declined to comment.

Herrera is subject to punishment under the MLB's domestic violence policy, which was adopted in 2015. Under the policy, players accused of domestic violence are subject to an internal MLB investigation that could result in psychological evaluations, mandatory counseling sessions and full compliance with court orders.

NBC10 reached out to the Phillies for comment.

This story is developing. Please check back for updates.