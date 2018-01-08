Broken Water Pipe Leads to Evacuation at Nursing Home

Residents of a nursing home in Glenside, Pennsylvania were evacuated because of a water main break in the basement. NBC10's Deanna Durante is on the scene with the details.

A nursing home in Glenside, Montgomery County was evacuated due to a broken water pipe. The incident occurred at the Fairview Care Center, a Genesis HealthCare facility located on the 800 block of Paper Mill Road Monday afternoon.

A pipe burst near the electrical room of the building around 2 p.m., causing flooding in the basement. Officials cut power to the facility which is now running on a backup generator.

The nursing home has approximately 100 patients. Residents waited inside a common room in the facility that had heat before being evacuated and taken to other facilities owned by Genesis HealthCare. Multiple fire departments helped with the evacuation.



The patients will spend the night at the other facilities until repairs are completed at Fairview. No injuries have been reported.