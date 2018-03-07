College Women's Basketball Players Push Stuck Bus in Philly

The Northeastern women's basketball team would not be deterred by the nor'easter at their CAA tournament game in Philadelphia. After a practice, the bus got stuck on a snowy hill and the team got out of the bus to push it up the hill.

The Northeastern University women's basketball team would not be deterred by the nor'easter at the CAA tournament in Philadelphia on Wednesday.

After practicing at St. Joseph's University, a Northeastern spokesperson says the team bus lost traction and got stuck on a hill just blocks from their hotel.

The team offered to get out of the bus and push it back on course, and the driver agreed.

"They raced off the bus to help push, got it moving a couple of feet and around the bend, off the hill," the spokesperson told NBC10 Boston.

The bus continued slowly and the team made it back to the hotel safely.

Northeastern plays Delaware Thursday night at 2:30 p.m. in the CAA quarterfinals.

