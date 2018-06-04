Philadelphia rapper Meek Mill, rap queen Nicki Minaj, rapper Post Malone, EDM DJs Diplo and Zedd, singers Janelle Monae and Alessia Cara will headline the 2018 Made in America Festival in Philadelphia.
Festival producer Live Nation released the full list of acts on Monday. Minaj posted a graphic of the lineup to Twitter saying "Born in Trinidad but #MadeInAmerica."
Now in its seventh year, the annual multi-stage concert will take place on Saturday, Sept. 1 and Sunday, Sept. 2 on the Benjamin Franklin Parkway. The festival was founded in 2012 by rap mogul Jay-Z.
Minaj and Malone got top billing on this year's festival followed by Mill, who is now out of jail following a public probation dispute with a Philadelphia judge.
Mill and Minaj once dated and she testified on his behalf in a 2015 hearing for probation violations. They split in 2017.
Here's a full list of acts:
NICKI MINAJ
POST MALONE
MEEK MILL
DIPLO
ZEDD
MIGUEL
JANELLE MONÁE
ALESSIA CARA
FAT JOE
6LACK
BELLY
TY DOLLA $IGN
RICH THE KID
SABRINA CLAUDIO
JESSIE REYEZ
LOUIS THE CHILD
TCHAMI
LIL B
GUNNA
SNAKEHIPS
JUICE WRLD
BLOCBOY JB
SOB X RBE
SHECK WES
SAINT JHN
JAY PARK
SAWEETIE
A$AP TWELVYY
CASHMERE CAT
JAI WOLF
TOKIMONSTA
PREME
WHITE REAPER
CLAIRO
SHOW ME THE BODY
CODE ORANGE
TURNSTILE
SABA
ANNA LUNOE
DRIVER ERA
BLOODPOP
INJURY RESERVE
HOBO JOHNSON & THE LOVEMAKERS
DAVIDO
SHORELINE MAFIA
ELOHIM
LOST KINGS
FORTH WANDERERS
KWEKU COLLINS
ODIE
MAXO KREAM
ARMANI WHITE
AMARA LA NEGRA
BUZZY LEE
MIR FONTANE
TROUBLE
JPEGMAFIA
TYLA YAWEH
CITY MORGUE
LOUIS FUTON
LOPHIILE
WICCA PHASE SPRING ETERNAL
ORION SUN
ZAHSOSAA