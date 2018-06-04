Nicki Minaj, Meek Mills and Post Malone are slated to perform in the 2018 Made in America festival.

Philadelphia rapper Meek Mill, rap queen Nicki Minaj, rapper Post Malone, EDM DJs Diplo and Zedd, singers Janelle Monae and Alessia Cara will headline the 2018 Made in America Festival in Philadelphia.

Festival producer Live Nation released the full list of acts on Monday. Minaj posted a graphic of the lineup to Twitter saying "Born in Trinidad but #MadeInAmerica."



Now in its seventh year, the annual multi-stage concert will take place on Saturday, Sept. 1 and Sunday, Sept. 2 on the Benjamin Franklin Parkway. The festival was founded in 2012 by rap mogul Jay-Z.

Minaj and Malone got top billing on this year's festival followed by Mill, who is now out of jail following a public probation dispute with a Philadelphia judge.

Mill and Minaj once dated and she testified on his behalf in a 2015 hearing for probation violations. They split in 2017.



Here's a full list of acts:

NICKI MINAJ

POST MALONE

MEEK MILL

DIPLO

ZEDD

MIGUEL

JANELLE MONÁE

ALESSIA CARA

FAT JOE

6LACK

BELLY

TY DOLLA $IGN

RICH THE KID

SABRINA CLAUDIO

JESSIE REYEZ

LOUIS THE CHILD

TCHAMI

LIL B

GUNNA

SNAKEHIPS

JUICE WRLD

BLOCBOY JB

SOB X RBE

SHECK WES

SAINT JHN

JAY PARK

SAWEETIE

A$AP TWELVYY

CASHMERE CAT

JAI WOLF

TOKIMONSTA

PREME

WHITE REAPER

CLAIRO

SHOW ME THE BODY

CODE ORANGE

TURNSTILE

SABA

ANNA LUNOE

DRIVER ERA

BLOODPOP

INJURY RESERVE

HOBO JOHNSON & THE LOVEMAKERS



DAVIDO

SHORELINE MAFIA

ELOHIM

LOST KINGS

FORTH WANDERERS

KWEKU COLLINS

ODIE

MAXO KREAM

ARMANI WHITE

AMARA LA NEGRA

BUZZY LEE

MIR FONTANE

TROUBLE

JPEGMAFIA

TYLA YAWEH

CITY MORGUE

LOUIS FUTON

LOPHIILE

WICCA PHASE SPRING ETERNAL

ORION SUN

ZAHSOSAA