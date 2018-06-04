Nicki Minaj, Post Malone and Meek Mill to Headline 2018 Made in America Festival - NBC 10 Philadelphia
Nicki Minaj, Post Malone and Meek Mill to Headline 2018 Made in America Festival

By NBC10 Staff

Published 2 hours ago

    Getty Images
    Nicki Minaj, Meek Mills and Post Malone are slated to perform in the 2018 Made in America festival.

    Philadelphia rapper Meek Mill, rap queen Nicki Minaj, rapper Post Malone, EDM DJs Diplo and Zedd, singers Janelle Monae and Alessia Cara will headline the 2018 Made in America Festival in Philadelphia.

    Festival producer Live Nation released the full list of acts on Monday. Minaj posted a graphic of the lineup to Twitter saying "Born in Trinidad but #MadeInAmerica."

    Now in its seventh year, the annual multi-stage concert will take place on Saturday, Sept. 1 and Sunday, Sept. 2 on the Benjamin Franklin Parkway. The festival was founded in 2012 by rap mogul Jay-Z.

    Minaj and Malone got top billing on this year's festival followed by Mill, who is now out of jail following a public probation dispute with a Philadelphia judge.

    Mill and Minaj once dated and she testified on his behalf in a 2015 hearing for probation violations. They split in 2017.

    Here's a full list of acts:

    NICKI MINAJ

    POST MALONE

    MEEK MILL

    DIPLO

    ZEDD

    MIGUEL

    JANELLE MONÁE

    ALESSIA CARA

    FAT JOE

    6LACK

    BELLY

    TY DOLLA $IGN

    RICH THE KID

    SABRINA CLAUDIO

    JESSIE REYEZ

    LOUIS THE CHILD

    TCHAMI

    LIL B

    GUNNA

    SNAKEHIPS

    JUICE WRLD

    BLOCBOY JB

    SOB X RBE

    SHECK WES

    SAINT JHN

    JAY PARK

    SAWEETIE

    A$AP TWELVYY

    CASHMERE CAT

    JAI WOLF

    TOKIMONSTA

    PREME

    WHITE REAPER

    CLAIRO

    SHOW ME THE BODY

    CODE ORANGE

    TURNSTILE

    SABA

    ANNA LUNOE

    DRIVER ERA

    BLOODPOP

    INJURY RESERVE

    HOBO JOHNSON & THE LOVEMAKERS

    DAVIDO

    SHORELINE MAFIA

    ELOHIM

    LOST KINGS

    FORTH WANDERERS

    KWEKU COLLINS

    ODIE

    MAXO KREAM

    ARMANI WHITE

    AMARA LA NEGRA

    BUZZY LEE

    MIR FONTANE

    TROUBLE

    JPEGMAFIA

    TYLA YAWEH

    CITY MORGUE

    LOUIS FUTON

    LOPHIILE

    WICCA PHASE SPRING ETERNAL

    ORION SUN

    ZAHSOSAA

      

