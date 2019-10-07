A New Jersey man allegedly pulled out a gun and opened fire at three teens in a wooded area after accusing them of throwing a stick at his car. NBC10's Cydney Long has the story.

A New Jersey man pulled out a gun and fired at a group of teens in a wooded area after accusing them of throwing a stick at his car, police said.

Tyric Robinson, 23, is charged with three counts of attempted murder, unlawful possession of a weapon and other related offenses.

Police told NBC10 the ordeal began on Sept. 16 at a cul-de-sac on Yorkshire Road in the Brittany Woods section of Gloucester Township. Robinson was driving in the area when he spotted three teenagers who he believed had thrown a stick at his car, according to investigators. Robinson then got out and confronted the teens near a park, demanding answers, police said.

“He approached the subjects, asked them who had thrown it,” Gloucester Township Police Lieutenant Mark Benton said. “They said they didn’t throw anything at his car. He did at some point in time say, ‘I’ll come back. I got something for you.’”

Robinson drove 11 miles to his home in Chesilhurst and then returned to Gloucester Township to confront the teens once more, police said.

“Subjects see him coming back at a high rate of speed at which point they run into the woods right off the roadway at which point they hear a series of shots being fired,” Lt. Benton said.

Robinson allegedly fired multiple shots at the teens.

“It was just like four loud, ‘Pop. Pop. Pop. Pop,’” Michael Lush of Gloucester Township told NBC10. “I said, ‘What the heck is that?’”

None of the teens were hurt in the shooting. Surveillance cameras from the township crime stoppers as well as a license plate reader helped investigators identify Robinson as the gunman, police said. He was then arrested.

“Whether it was an expensive car or not an expensive car, this is something that he valued,” Lt. Benton said. “Does it take that to the extreme level of attempting to take a human life or shooting at somebody with a firearm? No.’”

Robinson remains in custody at the Camden County Jail.

Officials advise anyone involved in any type of argument or altercation with someone, no matter how trivial, to call police and allow them to handle it.