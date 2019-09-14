Multiple People Injured in New Jersey Deck Collapse

Several people were injured Saturday when multiple decks collapsed on top of one another in Wildwood, New Jersey.

The decks belonged to a single property, according to police.

Images obtained by NBC10 showed dozens of people and first responders gathered around the wreckage. Beams and splintered wood were visible from the sidewalk.

Sources told NBC10 the home was hosting a gathering for firefighters, several of who were among those injured.

No deaths have been reported.

This story is developing. Please check back for updates.