Several people were hurt in a multi-vehicle crash in Philadelphia’s Andorra neighborhood Wednesday night.

Three vehicles were involved in the accident on the 8900 block of Ridge Avenue around 10:40 p.m. Five people were hurt and police say at least one of the victims was seriously injured. Ridge Avenue is currently closed at the scene of the crash.

