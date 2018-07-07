Most Expensive Real Estate Listings in Delaware County

With numerous bedrooms, a library, screening room, guest houses, acres of property, and outdoor swimming pools, these real estate gems in Delaware County are currently on the market, according to Trulia.com. Here are the top five by price:

Location: 770 Godfrey Road, Villanova

For Sale: $14.9 million

Type: Single Family Home

This eight-bedroom home sits on nearly 17 acres and has 13 bathrooms. The main residence was once the original horse stable and the property also features a guest house, entertainment barn, clock tower offices and direct walking access to Overbrook Golf Course and Country Club. In the main house there is a library, wine cellar, huge fireplace in the great room and multiple terraces overlooking the pretty gardens.

Location: 819 Church Road, #825, Wayne

For Sale: $7.5 million

Type: Single Family Home

This 16-acre property features a main house with six bedrooms and nine bathrooms, a guest cottage and a former barn dating back to the 1860s that overlooks the in-ground swimming pool. The barn, more like a pool house, features a large eating and seating area, Ping-Pong, shuffleboard and more.

A $5.49 million home is for sale at 671 Darby Paoli Road in Villanova.

Photo credit: PROVIDED

Location: 671 Darby Paoli Road, Villanova

For Sale: $5.49 million

Type: Single Family Home

This 14-acre property includes a main home, guest house and a finished barn. The main home features five bedrooms, a formal dining room with outdoor access, a gourmet kitchen, butler’s pantry and a fireplace in the living room. The two-story, finished barn features a three-car garage and large entertainment space.

Location: 609 Portledge Drive, Bryn Mawr

For Sale: $5.35 million

Type: Single Family Home

This 1910 home is renovated and features eight bedrooms and 13 bathrooms on more than three-acres of property. There is a contemporary kitchen, mosaic-tile lined outdoor pool, koi pond, screening room, multiple fireplaces and a gym.

Location: 350 Harvest Lane, Haverford

For Sale: $4.95 million

Type: Single Family Home

This five-bedroom, four-bathroom home sits on more than two acres of property. There is a guest house, wood burning fireplace, herring bone floors, a library, billiards room, a gourmet kitchen and an outdoor swimming pool. The master suite includes his and her bathrooms and separate dressing areas.