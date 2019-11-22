Man Stabbed to Death in Rittenhouse Square

A 51-year-old man died after being stabbed as a fight broke out in Rittenhouse Square Thursday night, police said.

Police responded to the intersection of 18th and Walnut streets after a group of people began fighting just after 10 p.m., Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small said. When they arrived, they saw the man bleeding.

The man, who appeared to be intoxicated, was uncooperative and physically resisted police and medics before eventually being transported Thomas Jefferson University Hospital, Small said. He was pronounced dead at 11:54 p.m.

Police believe the man frequented the park. They stopped a possible suspect, but the man would not identify the person before he passed, Small said.

Investigators are hoping to gather surveillance videos from multiple businesses in the area.

This is not the first fatal stabbing in Rittenhouse Square. Earlier this year, 22-year-old Michael White was found not guilty of voluntary manslaughter in the 2018 death of real estate developer Sean Schellenger.

The case sparked widespread attention, with a jury ultimately determining that prosecutors had not met their burden of proving beyond a reasonable doubt that White acted in anything but self-defense after Schellenger attacked him and uttered a racial slur.