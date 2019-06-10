John Fetterman is not a conventional Pennsylvania lieutenant governor, and the progressive politician is once again breaking new ground.

He is opening the lieutenant governor's mansion's pool to the general public.

The move will provide for a home to a swim safety program led by Pennsylvania Second Lady Gisele Fetterman, John's wife.

The program will teach water safety and life-saving skills to children.

"We want children who visit the pool to learn life-saving skills and have a great experience," Gisele Fetterman said in a statement. "We can have a direct role in changing those statistics. Swimming comes with a painful legacy of racial segregation. If my children can swim in that pool, so should every child in Pennsylvania."

Fetterman has collaborated with Middle Atlantic Swimming’s chairman, Tom Malecki, and his Make a Splash Foundation. Malecki’s foundation is donating $2,500 to help fund lifeguards for groups and organizations who visit the pool at the mansion in Fort Indiantown Gap, Lebanon County.

In preparation for the startup program, the Department of General Services has begun repairing the scarcely used pool for public use. From repairing deteriorating diving boards, to repainting the pool’s basin, the department is ensuring that these kids receive the best services possible.

“The ramp and most other improvements had been planned for years but were completed this year to accommodate the pool’s new use,” said Jason Snyder, Director of Facilities Management for the Department of General Services.

Gisele Fetterman is leaving the doors open for organizations who may be interested. They must provide their own transportation and lifeguards. She has begun accepting requests from nonprofit organizations and summer camps.

Interested group leaders can email the Second Lady at Gisele@forgoodpgh.org.