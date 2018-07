Philadelphia will not be The King's next realm.

LeBron James has picked the Lakers, per his agency, Klutch Sports. James' contract with Los Angeles is four years, $154 million.

This comes after a high-level Sixers contingent met with James' reps earlier Sunday.

That wasn't the only bad news for the star-chasing Sixers either. ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski followed up the LeBron news by reporting that Kawhi Leonard still wants to be Laker.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.